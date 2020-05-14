Roberto "Beto" Zamarripa-Ramirez
1940 - 2020
Santa Rosa, TX - Roberto (Beto) Zamarripa-Ramirez, age 80, of Santa Rosa, Texas passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Roberto was born on March 20, 1940, in Santa Rosa, Texas to Josefa Ramirez and Antonio Zamarripa.

Roberto was a health care professional for over thirty years at the Dolly Vinsant Memorial Hospital in San Benito, Texas.

Roberto is survived by his daughter, Zenia; his sons, Rudy, Ruben, Roberto Jr., and Tony. Roberto is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas. Cremation was chosen by Roberto preceding his passing. No funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in his name.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Roberto Zamarripa at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Published in Valley Morning Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
