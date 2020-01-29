|
Rodolfo M. Araiza, 90, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on January 22, 1930 in Santa Rosa, Texas. Rodolfo served our country as a Military Police in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isidro and Theodora Araiza; siblings, Mary, Tony, Frank and Isidro Jr.
Rodolfo is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Antonia Aleman Araiza, children, Rodolfo Jr. (Mandy), Sylvia, Sally and Robert (Norma), seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Juanita, his brother, Jose.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 2 pm Thursday January 30, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Araiza, Robert Araiza Jr., Ciro Estrada, Jacob Monsibaiz, Joe Marroquin and George Cumpian.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 29, 2020