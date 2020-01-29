Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Rodolfo Araiza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Araiza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo Araiza


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo Araiza Obituary
Rodolfo M. Araiza, 90, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on January 22, 1930 in Santa Rosa, Texas. Rodolfo served our country as a Military Police in the United States Marines. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isidro and Theodora Araiza; siblings, Mary, Tony, Frank and Isidro Jr.

Rodolfo is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Antonia Aleman Araiza, children, Rodolfo Jr. (Mandy), Sylvia, Sally and Robert (Norma), seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Juanita, his brother, Jose.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 2 pm Thursday January 30, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Araiza, Robert Araiza Jr., Ciro Estrada, Jacob Monsibaiz, Joe Marroquin and George Cumpian.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -