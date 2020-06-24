Rodolfo "Rudy" Garcia
Harlingen - Rodolfo " Rudy" Garcia of Harlingen was called home by the Lord June 21. 2020.

He was born November 14, 1955 to Pedro and Maria De Jesus Garcia whom have preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Lilia Garcia; daughters, Annie Garcia, Trisha Garcia; siblings, Angie Doyle, Maria Elena Rendon, Lauro Garcia, Jose Garcia, Nick Garcia, Sal Garcia, Leo Garcia, Frank Garcia and their respective spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rudy was semi retired, he worked part time for HCISD as a school bus driver. He had great engagement with many of his students, always encouraging them to pursue education or military service. Some of his favorite hobbies were watching reruns of Perry Mason, The Rifleman and the Waltons; amateur photography and listening to Classic Rock, Classic Country and Classic Tejano from his vast collection of CD's and taking weekend family trips.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
