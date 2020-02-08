Home

More Obituaries for Rodolfo Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo Guerra Jr.


1925 - 2020
Rodolfo Guerra Jr. Obituary
San Benito - Rodolfo Guerra, Jr. 95, went to be with The Lord February 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Elvira Corkill Guerra; sons, Rene, Ricardo and Rolando Guerra; grandson, Michael Guerra and grand-daughter, Crystal Guerra.

Rodolfo was blessed and loved by his family; his son, Ray Guerra (+Laura); daughters, Minerva Sturgill, Norma Guerra and Grace Aguirre (Rick); 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Hector F. Guerra.

Rodolfo proudly served in the US Army. He was a barber for over 50 years and served the Lord with all his heart.

Visitation will begin Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 8, 2020
