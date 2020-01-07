|
|
Mercedes - Rodolfo Manuel Gonzales Lopez (Rudy Lopez) of Mercedes, Texas, passed at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, January 2, 2020 at the age of 66. He was a loving father, a master mechanic, excellent wood worker and a veteran He loved his children, country and the intricacies of an older VW.
He is survived by his mother Maria Lopez, his brothers Adolfo and Carlos Lopez, his daughter Roxanne Lopez, his sons: Eric, Joe, and Luke. Also, his grandchildren, Briana, Dylan, Jim and Blair.
The family will be receiving visitors at the American Legion Hall in Mercedes after the graveside services.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on January 7, 2020 at Ebony Grove Cemetery in Mercedes, TX under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral of Mercedes, TX .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 7, 2020