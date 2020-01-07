Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo Lopez Obituary
Mercedes - Rodolfo Manuel Gonzales Lopez (Rudy Lopez) of Mercedes, Texas, passed at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, January 2, 2020 at the age of 66. He was a loving father, a master mechanic, excellent wood worker and a veteran He loved his children, country and the intricacies of an older VW.

He is survived by his mother Maria Lopez, his brothers Adolfo and Carlos Lopez, his daughter Roxanne Lopez, his sons: Eric, Joe, and Luke. Also, his grandchildren, Briana, Dylan, Jim and Blair.

The family will be receiving visitors at the American Legion Hall in Mercedes after the graveside services.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on January 7, 2020 at Ebony Grove Cemetery in Mercedes, TX under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral of Mercedes, TX .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -