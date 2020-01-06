Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Rodolfo Mendez
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Rodolfo "Rudy" Mendez


1959 - 2020
Rodolfo "Rudy" Mendez Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Rodolfo "Rudy" Mendez, age 60, went home to be with the Lord Friday January 3, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen born November 20, 1959 to Rodolfo Mendez Sr. and Graciela Gallifa. Rodolfo graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1978. He was a hard worker and man of many talents. He loved playing his electric guitar and worked as a prison guard at Federal Detention Center. Rodolfo was also a professional photographer, often highly sought out throughout the RGV to photograph special events. He had no limitations and he would never give up. He was able to accomplish any task that was put in front of him.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his sister, Blanca Mendez, his brother, Ove Garcia, several nieces and nephews, his uncle, Mr. & Mrs. Arnulfo Rodriguez. He is also survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Rodolfo & Graciela Mendez, a niece, Laura Mendez, his grandparents, Ezequiel Gallifa and Blanca Mercado de Gallifa.

Visitation will be held on Monday January 6, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Monday evening. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may sign the online guestbook, light a candle or send flowers at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 6, 2020
