1/1
Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez
1954 - 2020
Athens, TX - Rodolfo (Rudy) Rodriguez, 66, was born in Houston, TX on March 19, 1954, passed away November 13, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elpidio and Piedad Rodriguez; sister, Alicia Castellanos; brother, Roy Rodriguez and brother-in-law, Mike Lewis.

Rudy is survived by his loving wife Marina; one son, Alejandro (Jennifer) Rodriguez and one daughter, Marcella Rodriguez; three grandchildren Nadia, Ricardo and Estella; first wife, Julia Tovar; two sisters, Aida Benavides and Lorena Lewis along with 7 nieces and nephews.

His family loved him, as he was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin to all. Rudy enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing stories and memories and always had a listening ear. A private family service will be held.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
