Rodolfo Saenz


1948 - 2020
Rodolfo Saenz Obituary
Rio Hondo - Rodolfo Saenz 71, of Rio Hondo entered into rest Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born March 19, 1948 in San Benito, TX to Rodolfo and Alicia Saenz.

Rodolfo leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family; his wife Graciela Guerra; children, Rodolfo Saenz, Jr. (Mary), Rogelio Saenz (Lizzette), Maggie Roberts (Robert), Martha Chang (Eric), Raul Saenz, Cindy Snyders (Derek), Robert Saenz, Rosie Czarniony (Stefan), Rosario De Los Reyes (Javier), Ruben Saenz (Yvette); 27 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Alicia Saenz.

Visitation will begin today (Monday) at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Anaquitas Cemetery in Rio Hondo.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 3, 2020
