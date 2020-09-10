Harlingen - Rodolfo "Rudy" Solano lost his short and courageous battle with COVID 19 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1970 and was the baby of the family. He had a passion for guns, cars, motorcycles, rock music and the need for speed. A nurse by choice he made a life of taking care of others for 22 years.He is preceded in death by his parents Celestino Sr. and Dolores Solano, whom he missed dearly, sister Gloria and nephew Noah Matthew Vargas. He is also preceded in death by his dog MAX - his pride and joy. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Rolando Solano, Rachel (Mike) Vargas, Rose (Patrick) Hagan, Rebecca (Robert) Silva, Celestino Solano Jr.; nephews and nieces Micah, Matthew (Erica), Amaris Vargas, Alexzandria and Jacob Silva, Noemi (Joy) Solano, Nicholas (Godson) and Lucinda Hagan. He is also survived by his partner in crime, his dog Little Red.A word from his nephews and nieces: "We will miss your infectious laughter, many nicknames and special brand of sarcasm. We will love you forever.....see you on the other side. You will be eternally in our hearts".Though he did not have any children of his own, his nephew Jacob "Snakes" Silva was like a son.REST IN PEACE LITTLE BROTHER, UNTIL WE SEE YOU AGAIN.Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at The Tabernacle Church on 206 W. Filmore in Harlingen, TX. (FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED).