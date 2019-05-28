|
Harlingen - Rogelio Alanis, Jr. 59, of Harlingen went home to be with his Lord May 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Martina L. Alanis; son, Rogelio Lino Alanis, III; daughters, Maria (Israel) Resendez, Maria Leticia Gonzalez; 9 grandchildren, Kendra, Ryan, Liam, Levi Resendez and Servin Jr., Sean M., Adrian, Kimberly and Nicole Gonzalez. He is also survived by 3 sisters; Isabel Najar, Ceciha Rosales, Anita Alaniz; and 3 brothers, Aaron Alaniz, Noe Alaniz and Nelson Alaniz.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with Pastor Olga Villarreal officiating and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2019