Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Rogelio Alanis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rogelio Alanis Jr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rogelio Alanis Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Rogelio Alanis, Jr. 59, of Harlingen went home to be with his Lord May 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Martina L. Alanis; son, Rogelio Lino Alanis, III; daughters, Maria (Israel) Resendez, Maria Leticia Gonzalez; 9 grandchildren, Kendra, Ryan, Liam, Levi Resendez and Servin Jr., Sean M., Adrian, Kimberly and Nicole Gonzalez. He is also survived by 3 sisters; Isabel Najar, Ceciha Rosales, Anita Alaniz; and 3 brothers, Aaron Alaniz, Noe Alaniz and Nelson Alaniz.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with Pastor Olga Villarreal officiating and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now