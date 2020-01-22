|
Harlingen - Rogelio Arizpe Gomez, Sr., 95, entered eternal rest on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020.
He was born on September 16, 1924 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio Arizpe & Rebecca Gomez. Rogelio was a long-term resident of Harlingen and was the proud business owner of Arizpe's Body Shop.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Gonzalez Arizpe; both his parents, Antonio & Rebecca Arizpe; and son, Arturo Arizpe.
Rogelio leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, 9 children, Juan, Rogelio Jr., (Rosie), Rebecca, Maria Antonia, Esmeralda (Jose), Daniel (Lisa), Elva, Jesus, & Mario (Lilia); 12 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.
Honored to serve as his pallbearers will be Francisco Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez Jr., Mario Rodriguez Jr., Richard Rodriguez, Daniel Arizpe Jr., & Saul Martinez.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 22, 2020