Sebastian - Rogelio Barrios Sr., 62, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Rogelio was born on November 7, 1957 in Edinburg, Texas to Marcelo Barrios Sr. & Esperanza Valdez Barrios.He is preceded in death by both his parents; and brothers, Roberto Montoya Sr., Marcelo Barrios, & Rodolfo Barrios Sr.Rogelio leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory, his beloved wife of 42 years, Irma Lozano de Barrios; children, Rogelio Barrios Jr., Valene Barrios, & Laura Barrios; grandchildren, Romeo Garza, Randy Garza, Ryan Garza, Eluterio Mireles IV, Rihanna Garza, Emily Mireles, & Laurie Mireles; siblings, Ruben Barrios Sr., Martin Barrios, Juanita Mendiola (Joe), Hilda Ramirez, & Nora Barrios, and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel with Pastor Johnny Rivera officiating.Interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.