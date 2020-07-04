1/1
Rogelio Barrios Sr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rogelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sebastian - Rogelio Barrios Sr., 62, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Rogelio was born on November 7, 1957 in Edinburg, Texas to Marcelo Barrios Sr. & Esperanza Valdez Barrios.

He is preceded in death by both his parents; and brothers, Roberto Montoya Sr., Marcelo Barrios, & Rodolfo Barrios Sr.

Rogelio leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory, his beloved wife of 42 years, Irma Lozano de Barrios; children, Rogelio Barrios Jr., Valene Barrios, & Laura Barrios; grandchildren, Romeo Garza, Randy Garza, Ryan Garza, Eluterio Mireles IV, Rihanna Garza, Emily Mireles, & Laurie Mireles; siblings, Ruben Barrios Sr., Martin Barrios, Juanita Mendiola (Joe), Hilda Ramirez, & Nora Barrios, and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel with Pastor Johnny Rivera officiating.

Interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved