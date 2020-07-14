Harlingen, Texas - Rogelio Encinia, age 82, went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 12, 2020 at his residence peacefully with his loving wife by his side.He was born January 9, 1938 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He was the son of Jose Luis Encinia and Cecilia Quintanilla. Rogelio was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He enjoyed crafts and was a carpenter by trade, he retired as a maintenance manager. Rogelio also enjoyed to travel.He is preceded in death by his grandson, Gabriel Guerrero, parents, brothers, Jorge Encinia, & Jose Luis Encinia.He is survived by his family to cherish his wonderful memory, his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Maria Fidela T. Encinia; children, Cecilia Rebecca Toiney (Anthony), Rogelio Encinia Jr. (Wendy Marie), and Rose E. Sterling (Rodney); grandchildren, David Joseph Guerrero, Michael Anthony Guerrero; nine greatgrandchildren, Mya, Allison, Gabriel, Mikey, Selena, Alma, Joseph, Abigail, and Charlie; and sister, Irma Yanez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that will continue to remember his jokes and life loving attitude.Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jorge M. Lopez, Rodolfo Gonzales, Eliseo Sauceda Jr., Jose R. Gomez, Gabriel Montalvo and Roberto Sanchez.A Celebration of Life will be held and will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550