1/1
Roger C. Quintanilla
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito - Roger C. Quintanilla 84, of San Benito entered into rest Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Rio Hondo, Texas November 3, 1935 to Nicolas and Marcia Quintanilla. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Quintanilla; 2 sons, Roy (Letty) Quintanilla and Ricky (Yvonne) Quintanilla; 3 daughters, Yvonne Quintanilla, Deborah Alcazar, Alma (Ignacio) Guardiola; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Sara (+Dario) Gracia, Rachel (Ismael) Hinojosa, John (Kathy) Quintanilla, Virginia (David) Lozano, Ralph (Susan) Quintanilla and Daniel Quintanilla.

He was an auto body vocational instructor at Harlingen High School, where he retired after 23 years from the Harlingen Independent School District. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home chapel with military honors to follow under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205. Graveside services will be held at the Rio Grande State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission at 1:00 PM.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved