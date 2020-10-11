San Benito - Roger C. Quintanilla 84, of San Benito entered into rest Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Rio Hondo, Texas November 3, 1935 to Nicolas and Marcia Quintanilla. He is preceded in death by his parents.Roger is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Quintanilla; 2 sons, Roy (Letty) Quintanilla and Ricky (Yvonne) Quintanilla; 3 daughters, Yvonne Quintanilla, Deborah Alcazar, Alma (Ignacio) Guardiola; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 6 siblings, Sara (+Dario) Gracia, Rachel (Ismael) Hinojosa, John (Kathy) Quintanilla, Virginia (David) Lozano, Ralph (Susan) Quintanilla and Daniel Quintanilla.He was an auto body vocational instructor at Harlingen High School, where he retired after 23 years from the Harlingen Independent School District. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home chapel with military honors to follow under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205. Graveside services will be held at the Rio Grande State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission at 1:00 PM.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.