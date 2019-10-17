|
|
Harlingen - Decorated Green Beret, Sgt. 1st Class (Retired), Rogerio "Roger" Marroquin, age 79, passed away October 12, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Aurelio and Maria del Pilar Marroquin and his brothers Arnulfo, Daniel and Ramon Marroquin and sister Guadalupe "Lupita" Loftis.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Elvira Marroquin, and his children Anelies, Roger, and Brian (Roxanne) and his pride and joy grandson Brian Joseph Marroquin.
He is also survived by his brothers Andres (Isabel), Mike (Amy) and Aurelio, Jr. (Nora) Marroquin and sisters Adelaida Chapa, Cecilia Lopez, Mary (Rene) Flores, and sister-in-law Enriqueta "Katy" Marroquin.
Visitation will be at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas. Innichement of ashes with full military honors will be held at 1:00 PM at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, 2520 S. Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 17, 2019