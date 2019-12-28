Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Rogerio Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rogerio Padilla


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rogerio Padilla Obituary
San Benito, TX - Rogerio Padilla, 91 years old, passed away December 25, 2019. A life long native of San Benito, Mr. Padilla was the proud owner of Padilla Radiator Shop for 41 years. He started his shop under a shade tree at home in 1963, and with much hard work and perseverance, it flourished into a successful family business that served the entire Rio Grande Valley and more.

Mr. Padilla is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joaquina; his children, Alfredo (Anita), Alberto (Llewelyn), Arnoldo (Estela), and Alicia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Arturo, who passed away unexpectedly in September.

Mr. Padilla was well known for his devotion to his family, and he took much pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. With the fruits of his labor, he was able to put all his children through college which led to a family of well-respected businessmen, lawyers, and doctors.

Funeral services with be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the wildlife conservation .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rogerio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now