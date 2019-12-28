|
|
San Benito, TX - Rogerio Padilla, 91 years old, passed away December 25, 2019. A life long native of San Benito, Mr. Padilla was the proud owner of Padilla Radiator Shop for 41 years. He started his shop under a shade tree at home in 1963, and with much hard work and perseverance, it flourished into a successful family business that served the entire Rio Grande Valley and more.
Mr. Padilla is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joaquina; his children, Alfredo (Anita), Alberto (Llewelyn), Arnoldo (Estela), and Alicia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Arturo, who passed away unexpectedly in September.
Mr. Padilla was well known for his devotion to his family, and he took much pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. With the fruits of his labor, he was able to put all his children through college which led to a family of well-respected businessmen, lawyers, and doctors.
Funeral services with be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the wildlife conservation .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 28, 2019