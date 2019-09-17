|
|
Harlingen, TX - Rolando "Chucky"" Rolly "Cruz, age 54, went home to be with the Lord Saturday September 14, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen born January 16, 1965 to Margarito and Angelita C. Cruz, whom precede him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dora H. Cruz, Children, Cynthia Cruz (Esau Mata), Rolando Cruz Jr. (Marissa Jo Ledesma), Amanda Cruz (Samuel Gonzales), Grandchildren, Avery, Lynn Cruz, Alliza Bay Cruz, Justice Daniels Gonzales, Children, Orlando Cruz, Noelia, Stephanie and Priscilla, Brothers, George Cruz, Jose Garcia, Sister, Cristina Alfaro. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 12 noon to 9 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. As per his wishes he will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 17, 2019