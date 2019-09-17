Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando "Chucky Rolly" Cruz


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolando "Chucky Rolly" Cruz Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Rolando "Chucky"" Rolly "Cruz, age 54, went home to be with the Lord Saturday September 14, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen born January 16, 1965 to Margarito and Angelita C. Cruz, whom precede him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dora H. Cruz, Children, Cynthia Cruz (Esau Mata), Rolando Cruz Jr. (Marissa Jo Ledesma), Amanda Cruz (Samuel Gonzales), Grandchildren, Avery, Lynn Cruz, Alliza Bay Cruz, Justice Daniels Gonzales, Children, Orlando Cruz, Noelia, Stephanie and Priscilla, Brothers, George Cruz, Jose Garcia, Sister, Cristina Alfaro. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 12 noon to 9 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. As per his wishes he will be cremated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now