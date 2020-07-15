1/1
Rolando S. Mancilla
1948 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Rolando S. Mancilla of Harlingen, TX was called home to be with our Lord and Savior after a short but courageous battle with cancer, on July 10, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1948 to Candelario and Francisca Mancilla.

He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Rolando worked various jobs throughout his lifetime where he made many lifelong friends as a Harlingen Firefighter and at Tony Butler Golf Course. He was most honored and prideful of his long career with the Cameron County Sheriff's Department where he retired as a Sergeant Deputy. Rolando was also known to be very active in his community in various organizations, county and statewide.

He would often be found having a cup of coffee at Las Cazuelas Restaurant with a friend discussing politics or just cutting jokes. He had a love for singing and playing the guitar. He carried his guitar in his truck for those "emergency" type of gatherings. He loved his family endlessly and because every REAL cowboy has a ranch and a horse he was also very dedicated to his Rancho El Tecolote and his horse Nicolasa.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Mancilla, daughter Laura Lorena Mancilla, and his pride and joy grandson Peter Anthony Zuniga, who is presently following in his grandfather's law enforcement career. His siblings Rodrigo Mancilla, Carmela M. Dominguez, Irma M. Cortez, Sylvia M. Ortiz and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful horse Nicolasa.

Rolando is preceded in death by his parents, three of his brothers Everardo, Candelario Jr, Rodolfo and one sister Angelita.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Private Visitation was held on Monday July 13, 2020 with a prayer service of the holy rosary at 7:00 pm, led by Bea Lopez. Funeral Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Assumptiion Catholic Church with Fr. Ruben Delgado as celebrant. Interment followed to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.

Pallbearers will be Peter Anthony Zuniga, Amos David Cortez, Cesario Martinez Jr, Ronnie Ortiz, Oscar Ledesma and Rogelio Cano.

I would like to express immense love and appreciation to his sister Sylvia M. Ortiz who dedicated her time, efforts and complete attention to my daddy's care during his time of need. Also thank you to Dr. Arenada, his nurse Sylvia Mendoza and the nurses in the lab at Texas Oncology for their compassion and attention.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Assumptiion Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family. May he be granted eternal rest and may he rest in peace.
Terry Martinez
July 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to my Comadre Laura, Peter, and your entire family. May God grant you the necessary comfort during this extremely difficult time ❤ We love you!
Manny & Lily Grijalva
Family
July 14, 2020
I'm sorry for not attending. I will always remember the day you left us because it will be my son's anniversary. He got married on your day. You would of been very proud. We love you and you will never be forgotten
Amby Cabriales
Friend
July 14, 2020
Condolences to all the family may he rest in peace sorry for lose your friend Pablo Juarez beautiful memories we had growing up
Pablo Juarez
Friend
July 14, 2020
Eras mi tío Consentisdo Te extrañaré y siempre te amaré. hasta que nos encontremos de Nuevo.
Esther Rojas
Esther Rojas
Family
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family and a sorrowful farewell to my childhood friend Rolando. Good memories help us cope your loss.
Olga Silva Sanchez
Friend
