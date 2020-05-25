Rolando S. "Rollie" Mendiondo
2001 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Rolando S. Mendiondo, 65, of Harlingen, TX passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. "Rollie" was the son of Raul & Carmen Mendiondo. He was the loving husband of Cynthia Mendiondo and father to their three children, Marc, Michael and Mia Mendiondo. He was the grandpa to Mila Jade Mendiondo and Benjamin Anthony Juarez. Rollie is also survived by his sister Celinda Singley (Tom) and his brothers Rick Mendiondo (Mary) and Raul Mendiondo (Karen), as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Raul.

Those who knew Rollie, knew about his very competitive nature.

Whether it was on the golf course or catching the biggest fish, he loved being the winner. Even while playing chalupa with the family, he found great pleasure in winning the most games. His greatest joy was getting together with the whole family enjoying a good B.B.Q. and watching sporting events on television.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary recitation at 7:00 pm.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Rolando S. Mendiondo at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
