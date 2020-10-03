La Feria - Rosie E. Meza 60, of La Feria was born August 14, 1960 to Ricardo and Enedelia Salinas.To all who knew Rosie, knew she was a fun loving and caring person full of life and adventure.Rosie passed away in the early morning of September 30th she was the wife of Dario Meza; they shared 35 blissful years of marriage together this October. Rosa Esthela Meza, born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico was preceded in death by her mother Enedelia Montes De Salinas and her father Ricardo Salinas.She attended UTRGV where she received two bachelor's degrees in Multidisciplinary Studies and Sociology. Rosie dedicated 29 years of service to TSTC and just entered retirement. Rosie had a special gift; she saw the beauty in everything and in everyone. With the passion to create beautiful works of art in her spare time, you would find Rosie shopping, thrifting, traveling and selling at different markets all over the RGV. Just like every aspect of her life, Rosie left a bit of her heart in every single one of her art pieces.Rosie loved her only son Sergio Adrian Meza with all her heart and always wanted him to know he was her precious gift. She loved her husband Dario Meza dearly, as well as her daughter-in-law Amanda whom she shared her passion of creating art with.Rosie survived by her husband Dario Meza, her son Sergio Adrian Meza (Amanda), and her siblings Irma Herrera (Ismael), Betty Jimenez (Robert) and Richard Salinas (Ida).Rosie, strong in her Catholic faith will reunite with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she will be greatly missed by so many.Visitation will begin Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home with Father Horacio Chavarria officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.