Harlingen - Rosa Maria Meidel (54) of Harlingen, TX has entered into rest after a 20 year battle with M.S.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mariano Vitela and Maria De La Luz Vitela, sisters Aurora Garcia, Terrie Gonzalez and Anna G.Vitela-Solis.
She is survived by her four children; Melissa Neri(Marcos), Joseph Meidel Jr. ,Melanie Meidel(Jomar), Megan Meidel(Robert), 7 grandchildren, her brothers and sister. Jose Vitela Sr.(Adela), Fred Vitela(Gloria), Jorge Vitela, Carmen Vitela, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, especially to Maria and Vicky. You two have made these last two years possible and we couldn't be more grateful.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 5:00 PM. All services will conclude Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a small donation be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 14, 2019