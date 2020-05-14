Rosa S. Razo, 80 of San Benito, Texas, has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.
Rosa was a longtime resident of San Benito. She was known as a hard-working single mother of five children who she loved and protected, and her generosity to those in need, she praised our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for every blessing that was bestowed upon her. She had a passion for being a seamstress, sewing for family and friends which lead her into the art of custom drapery. Her joy was the praise and satisfaction of her customers.
Rosa is preceded in death by her father, Gregorio Sanchez; stepfather, Jose G. Hernandez; as well as a brother, Joe Hernandez Jr.
Left to cherish her memories are her 5 children, Virginia Mendoza, Alicia Valladares Fisher, Juan A. Valladares Jr., Imelda Turner, and Patricia (Chris) Vanderpool; nine grandchildren, Alex Rodriguez, Amanda Teran, Russell Montalvo, Rebecca Montalvo, Greg Valladares, Meagan Valladares, Wesley Turner, Alexis Turner, and Caleb Vanderpool; thirteen great-grandchildren; mother, Sara S. Hernandez; six siblings, Faustino, Janie, Francisco, Armando, Daniel Hernandez, and Irene Vela; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Rosa S. Razo at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 14, 2020.