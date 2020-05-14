Rosa Razo
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa S. Razo, 80 of San Benito, Texas, has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.

Rosa was a longtime resident of San Benito. She was known as a hard-working single mother of five children who she loved and protected, and her generosity to those in need, she praised our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for every blessing that was bestowed upon her. She had a passion for being a seamstress, sewing for family and friends which lead her into the art of custom drapery. Her joy was the praise and satisfaction of her customers.

Rosa is preceded in death by her father, Gregorio Sanchez; stepfather, Jose G. Hernandez; as well as a brother, Joe Hernandez Jr.

Left to cherish her memories are her 5 children, Virginia Mendoza, Alicia Valladares Fisher, Juan A. Valladares Jr., Imelda Turner, and Patricia (Chris) Vanderpool; nine grandchildren, Alex Rodriguez, Amanda Teran, Russell Montalvo, Rebecca Montalvo, Greg Valladares, Meagan Valladares, Wesley Turner, Alexis Turner, and Caleb Vanderpool; thirteen great-grandchildren; mother, Sara S. Hernandez; six siblings, Faustino, Janie, Francisco, Armando, Daniel Hernandez, and Irene Vela; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Rosa S. Razo at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved