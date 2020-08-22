1/1
Rosa Sauceda
1947 - 2020
09/08/1947-08/20/2020 - Rosa Sauceda, 72, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Rosa was born on September 8, 1947 in Cedral, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Guillermo & Sara Mendoza.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Lucio Mendoza & Cristino Mendoza.

Rosa leaves behind her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband, David Sauceda Jr.; son, Dr. David Sauceda III (Brandi); and grandchildren, Brittany, Jamie, David IV, & Matthew Clinton Sauceda.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery in Harlingen located on F.M. 508 & Godwin Rd.

A special thank you to her niece, Maria Valdez, for her help with her care. She will be tremendously missed by all her friends & family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
A very special lady. I am so glad that we had the opportunity to meet and hug. So very sorry for your loss. Love and prayers.
Steve and Debbie Gould
Family
August 21, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family. May the Lord be with you during this difficult time.
Janet Sheldon
Friend
