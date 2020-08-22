09/08/1947-08/20/2020 - Rosa Sauceda, 72, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020.Rosa was born on September 8, 1947 in Cedral, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Guillermo & Sara Mendoza.She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Lucio Mendoza & Cristino Mendoza.Rosa leaves behind her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband, David Sauceda Jr.; son, Dr. David Sauceda III (Brandi); and grandchildren, Brittany, Jamie, David IV, & Matthew Clinton Sauceda.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery in Harlingen located on F.M. 508 & Godwin Rd.A special thank you to her niece, Maria Valdez, for her help with her care. She will be tremendously missed by all her friends & family.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.