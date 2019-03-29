|
|
San Benito, Texas - Rosalia "Rosa" Muniz Lewis, 78, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Tues., Mar. 26, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas.
She is preceded in death by grandson, Jason Foster Lewis; parents, Jose "Chepo" Limas & Manuela G. Muniz; 2 brothers, Felipe & Pepe Muniz, & nephew, Felipe Garcia Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jason (Kelly) Lewis & Rowdy Lewis; 4 grandchildren, Daniel James Lewis, Savannah Rose Lewis, Kayla Shields, & Diamond Jade Lewis; 2 great grandchildren, A.J. Guy & Aaliyah Guy; brothers, Senovio (Teofila) Muniz, Jose Luis (Isidria) Muniz, & Judge Rolando "Manguera" Muniz; & sisters, Belinda Muniz & Maria Alicia "Licha" (Eduardo) Garcia.
Visitation will begin Sat., Mar. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas with cremation to follow.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2019