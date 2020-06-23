Rosalinda S. Acosta
1944 - 2020
Harlingen - Rosalinda S. Acosta 76 of Harlingen entered into rest Sunday June 21, 2020. She was born in Harlingen February 29, 1944. She is preceded in death by her daughter Corina Ledesma and parents David and Maria Salinas.

She is survived by her loving husband Ricardo Acosta; children Sonia Casango and Edward Ledesma; grandchildren Nicole Wells, Crystal Ledesma, and Richard Noyola; great-grandchildren Briana Mariah Noyola, Brian Noyola, Justin Noyola, Isaiah Noyola; 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen at 1:00 PM with interment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
