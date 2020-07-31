1/
Rosalio Marcelo Cano
Mercedes - Rosalio M. Cano , 75, passed away on July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lydia G. Cano. He has 7 siblings including Justa Zavla - Harlingen, Pedro Cano - Lampasas, Jose Luis Cano - Pharr, Alberto Cano - Mercedes, Esteban Cano - Mercedes

Lupita "Quita" - Elsa, and Ray Cano - Raymondville

His parents were Pedro and Lupita Cano parents deceased .

"Cano" or "Chale", as he was known, Started his career as a butcher with a local grocery store and then met the love of his life, Lydia Garcia, while he worked at the infamous local Salinas food store. They made their life in Mercedes and he dedicated himself to a career with HEB ultimately retiring after 35 years of service. Chale was a great golfer and a fan of the Mercedes Tigers, Dallas Cowboys and SA Spurs. He served as a father figure for many of his nieces and nephews but in particular for his sister in law's children who he is survived by: Melissa Aguero Ramirez, David (Lacey) Aguero II, Mark Anthony (Crystal) Aguero, and Valerie Marie (Jorge) Aguero Olivarez. He will be greatly missed by all including his 14 "grandchildren". Knowing he didn't want to leave his wife alone he held on for as long as he could. May he rest in peace.

Graveside services will be on July 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
