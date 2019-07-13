Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Rosalio Perez
Rosalio "Chalio" Perez


1936 - 2019
Rosalio "Chalio" Perez Obituary
Kingwood/Harlingen - Rosalio Perez (Chalio) age 83 went to be with the Lord Monday afternoon in Houston, TX. He had lived in Harlingen most of his life. The Perez Family is so grateful to the Lord for such a wonderful Father.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cristina Perez in 2003 and his son, Rosalio Perez Jr. in 2002 and son in law, Guadalupe Flores.

Survivors include 5 daughters, Cecilia P. Santillan (Elias), Susana P. Flores, Leticia P. Cortez (Genaro), Amelia P. Rodriguez (Emilio), Consuelo P. Silva (Luis), 6 sons, Isidro Perez, Ernesto Perez (Oliva), Eduardo Perez (Ester), Ruben Perez (Lucille), Jose Carmelo Perez (Jackie) and Luis Carlos Perez. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held today at 10 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Azael Perez, Titio Perez, Isidoro, Ernesto, Edwardo and Ruben Perez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 13, 2019
