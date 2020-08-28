1/1
Lawrenceville, GA - Rose Bingley, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Gustavo Teran, Diana Guajardo, Rose Pierce (Henry), Selina Pina (Lino), Maria Teran-Maclver (Tom); eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederic and Sylvestra Bowman; husbands, Alberto Teran and James Bingley; brothers, Oscar Bowman and Fred Bowman and son, Daniel Teran.

Memorial services will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Chapel service will be at 4:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Baptist Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
