Harlingen - Rose Mary Claus 100, passed away on August 22, 2020 at Treasure Hills Healthcare and Rehab Center in Harlingen, TX. Rose Mary (Kurtyka) was born on July 17, 1920 in Minto, ND. Growing up, Rose lived on a farm. She went to grade school in a one-room school house where grades 1 through 8 were taught by one teacher. She learned to read and write from a box-car train hobo who came through every year during harvest season to work for Rose's father. Rose then taught her brothers and sisters to read and write. She ordered a violin through the mail and taught herself how to play it. She graduated from Forest River High School in North Dakota and attended a business college in Minneapolis, MN. After business college, Rose was ready for a new start and moved to California with a friend. She worked in the Mayflower Donut Shop as a cashier, where she met Edgar (a Marine who was stationed in San Diego, CA). Rose married Edgar LaVerne Claus in Los Angeles, CA on November 18, 1944. They moved to Texas in November of 1945. Rose started her own childcare center (Mrs. Claus' Childcare Center) and then branched out into a children's clothing store (known as Wee Ones and Mrs. Claus' Boutique). Rose was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Harlingen for 50+ years. She enjoyed reading, decorating her house, and taking care of her yard and her rose garden. Rose was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club and an active member of the Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church in Harlingen, TX. Those that knew her best would describe Rose as always ambitious, generous and empathetic, hard-working and diligent, an eye for anything creative, and full of stories.Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar LaVerne Claus, her parents Walter and Frances Kurtyka, and her brothers John and Frank Kurtyka. Rose is survived by her children, Ima Jewel Goss and husband Andy, Jeanie Best, Sandy Claus Wienen, J.R. Claus and wife Edna, Annie J'Nice Weiss and husband Tom, and Randolph Keith Claus and wife Dorothy; her sisters Eleanor Spicer and Florence Joseph, and her brother Henry Kurtyka; her grandchildren, Calvin, Melody, Tammy and husband Mike, William and wife Brenda, Lenora and husband Dustin, Sheldon, Jordan and wife Kristina, Amanda and husband Josh, Tirzah, Lia; and her great grandchildren, Anika, Dylan, Elli, Ashley, Clayton, Rachel, Ellie, Hannah, Kyle, Kody, and Caroline.A memorial service will be held for family members only at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to benefit pediatric patients at Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen to:Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen Auxiliary 2101 Pease Street Harlingen, Texas 78550