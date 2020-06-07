Rose Mary Strong
1943 - 2020
Harlingen - Dateline: Harlingen: Rose Mary Gray Strong, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Rose Mary was born in Harlingen, TX on June 20, 1943 to William J. "Bill" Gray and Kizzie Curry Gray.

Rose Mary was known for her kindness and dedication to caring for others. She was a licensed vocational nurse and retired from Valley Baptist Medical Center. Rose Mary enjoyed keeping in touch with extended family and friends. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by husband, Charles Strong; sister, Betty Eilers of Kingsbury, TX; children, Joe David Kilbourn (Laurie) of Raymondville, TX and Tammy McCants (Bret) of Comfort, TX; grandchildren, Katy McCants Floyd, Cody Kilbourn, Jordan McCants, Lacey Kilbourn Birkelbach, Alyssa McCants Schertz, Danielle McCants, Karsen Kilbourn, and Krystin Kilbourn; great-grandchildren, Owen Birkelbach, Emelia Schertz, Cora Floyd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Billie Jean Gray; and brother, Harold Gray.

Memorial services for Rose Mary will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550, (956) 423-3636



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
