La Feria - Rosemary Mitchell, 90, Passed away Monday March 1, 2019 at home in La Feria, Texas.
She is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, plus spouses, 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, 1 daughter and 1 son.
Rosemary was a longtime member on Bonham's Bears, a former member of the La Feria Eastern Star, an advocate for the Houston, a lifetime member of the RGV Antique Tractors Club and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen.
Memorial services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 starting at 5:00 pm, rosary at 5:30pm visitation till 8:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home Chapel. A mass will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony Church in Harlingen.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Shriner Hospitals for Children- Houston, 6977 Main
St., Houston, TX 77030-9817 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2019