Rosemary (Kaptain) Russell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheboygan - Rosemary Russell, age 80, of Sheboygan, WI, formerly of Harlingen, TX, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Azura Memory Care. She was born in Elgin, IL on March 27, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Steve and Dorothy Berna Kaptain.

Rosemary attended local schools in Elgin, IL and graduated in 1958 from Elgin High School. On February 13, 1960 she was united in marriage to Inman "Russ" Russell. He was the love of her life and her best friend.

As an adult she was a bookkeeper, retail women's clothing saleswoman, dry cleaner and had her own housekeeping business. Rosemary enjoyed dancing, golfing, singing, riding motorcycles, reading and volunteering at charity events. She and Russ loved to cruise and travel, they explored many parts of the world. In addition Rosie was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her home was always an entertainment destination she loved to cook for friends and family. Because of Rosie's love of life she had many dedicated friends. Russ and Rosie became beloved members of every place they lived.

Survivors include her husband, Russ, of Sheboygan; her daughter, Vicky (Jeff) Rhodes, of Sheboygan; a grandson, Thomas "TJ" (partner Katie Belitz) Rhodes, of La Crosse; her sister, Pat (Brian) Nemec, of North Carolina; half-sister, Maryann (Mike) Kaptain, of California and a half-brother, Steven (Anjon) Kaptain, of Malaysia. Rosemary is further survived by other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held and online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may directed to the Alzheimer's Association at 3313 S. Packerland Dr. Suite E De Pere, WI 54115 or at www.alz.org

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Azura Memory Care, Preceptor Hospice Nurses and Valley View Assisted Living in Harlingen, Texas. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved