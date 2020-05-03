Sheboygan - Rosemary Russell, age 80, of Sheboygan, WI, formerly of Harlingen, TX, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Azura Memory Care. She was born in Elgin, IL on March 27, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Steve and Dorothy Berna Kaptain.
Rosemary attended local schools in Elgin, IL and graduated in 1958 from Elgin High School. On February 13, 1960 she was united in marriage to Inman "Russ" Russell. He was the love of her life and her best friend.
As an adult she was a bookkeeper, retail women's clothing saleswoman, dry cleaner and had her own housekeeping business. Rosemary enjoyed dancing, golfing, singing, riding motorcycles, reading and volunteering at charity events. She and Russ loved to cruise and travel, they explored many parts of the world. In addition Rosie was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her home was always an entertainment destination she loved to cook for friends and family. Because of Rosie's love of life she had many dedicated friends. Russ and Rosie became beloved members of every place they lived.
Survivors include her husband, Russ, of Sheboygan; her daughter, Vicky (Jeff) Rhodes, of Sheboygan; a grandson, Thomas "TJ" (partner Katie Belitz) Rhodes, of La Crosse; her sister, Pat (Brian) Nemec, of North Carolina; half-sister, Maryann (Mike) Kaptain, of California and a half-brother, Steven (Anjon) Kaptain, of Malaysia. Rosemary is further survived by other relatives and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held and online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may directed to the Alzheimer's Association at 3313 S. Packerland Dr. Suite E De Pere, WI 54115 or at www.alz.org
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Azura Memory Care, Preceptor Hospice Nurses and Valley View Assisted Living in Harlingen, Texas. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 3, 2020.