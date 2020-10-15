Harlingen - Maria Del Rosario Araiza Hernandez, 68, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord September 3, 2020. Rosie was born November 22, 1951 in Harlingen, Texas to Francisco and Flavia Araiza. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Araiza, Jr.; and a nephew, Adrian Salinas. Rosie is survived by her loving family: husband, Elias Hernandez; brothers, Lucio (Dolores) Araiza, Javier Araiza, Sergio (Yolanda) Araiza; sisters, Lou Rodriguez and Liliana (Joe) Alejandro. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends. Her family members and friends will miss her dearly. Her ashes will be buried Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00AM at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria. Rudy Garza Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.