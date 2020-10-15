1/1
Rosie Araiza Hernandez
1951 - 2020
Harlingen - Maria Del Rosario Araiza Hernandez, 68, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord September 3, 2020. Rosie was born November 22, 1951 in Harlingen, Texas to Francisco and Flavia Araiza. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Araiza, Jr.; and a nephew, Adrian Salinas. Rosie is survived by her loving family: husband, Elias Hernandez; brothers, Lucio (Dolores) Araiza, Javier Araiza, Sergio (Yolanda) Araiza; sisters, Lou Rodriguez and Liliana (Joe) Alejandro. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends. Her family members and friends will miss her dearly. Her ashes will be buried Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00AM at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria. Rudy Garza Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Burial
10:00 AM
Restlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
