Harlingen - Rosie B. Hernandez 77, entered into rest April 28, 2020. She was born October 14, 1942 in Brownsville to Pedro and Rosario Bustinza. She is preceded in death by her parents.



Rosie is survived by beloved husband of 37 years, Alfonso C. Hernandez, Jr.; her sister, Sylvia G. Bustinza; brother, Pete G. (Linda) Bustinza; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Ann Bustamante, Deborah (Mario) Posada, Pete Bustinza III, Jodi (Brian) McClellan, Courtney and Crystal Bustinza and great nieces and nephews, Heileigh Spurlock, Julian Hernandez III, Roman Andrew, Maggiemae Rose, Kenneth Martinez, Riley Bustinza, Matthew Ryan Sustaita, Brian Jr. and Brody McClellan.



Rosie worked for 42 years in the finance industry until her retirement. She loved her outings to the beach and numerous trips to Las Vegas.



Visitation will begin Friday, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.







