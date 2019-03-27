Harlingen - Rosita Salazar Montalvo, 71, of Harlingen, TX went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1948 in Harlingen, TX to the late Emilio Salazar and Emilia Mejia.



Rosita is preceded in death by her beloved husband Guadalupe Soto Montalvo; a sister Anadelia Salazar; and 2 brothers Francisco and Manuel Salazar.



Rosita is survived by her sons and daughters Rosario (Jesus Alvarado) Montalvo, Mary (Enrique) Jauregui, Guadalupe (Mary) Montalvo, III, Roberto (Deborah) Montalvo, Raul Montalvo and Armando (Sylvia) Montalvo; 4 sisters Lydia S. Ortiz, Terry S. Martinez, Amelia S. Salazar and Margarita Salazar; a brother Raul Salazar; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. Rosita is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1PM-9PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her sons Guadalupe Montalvo, III, Roberto Montalvo, Raul Montalvo, Armando Montalvo, son in law, Enrique Jauregui and a nephew Raul "Butch" Martinez. Honorary pallbearer will be a son in law Jesus Alvarado.