Harlingen - Roy G. Hess, 66, passed away on May, 28, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.Roy was born and raised in Nebraska and eventually settled permanently in Harlingen, Texas. Roy was the oldest of four children. He passionately covered Valley sports for 42 years and left a lasting legacy in all fields of RGV sports. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to sports journalism and was inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.Roy is preceded in death by his infant son, Derek Hess.He is survived by his wife, Rosanelia Ortiz Hess; children, Erika, Erik, and Merry Hess; parents Dillon and Maudie Hess; brother, Terry and wife, Laura Hess; sisters, Sharon and husband, Jeff Schweer, and Marsha Grafton.Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 1pm-9pm with a 7pm service held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. On Tuesday, June, 2, 2020 at 10am, a chapel service will commence at Rudy Garza Funeral Home followed by a funeral procession to Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.