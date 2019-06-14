Harlingen, TX - Roy Gene Robinson, 77, of Harlingen, Texas peacefully passed on June 9, 2019 at 9:54 pm while watching one of his beloved western movies.



The first born of Margaret J. Smith Robinson and Lorand Robinson came bounding into this world on August 9, 1941 in the great little city of Harlingen and the great state of Texas. God Bless Texas! He attended Harlingen High School until the tenth grade before deciding to forfeit his education in order to help his mother support his brother and two sisters. After completing his GED, he continued his education at Texas State Technical Institute where he enrolled in plumbing courses. Roy earned his certification in plumbing and passed the licensing exam to be a Master Plumber. Consequently, he soon realized that plumbing involved pipefitting and became a certified welder thus expanding his skill set. Roy's knowledge, talents and temperament were known from the port of Brownsville to Corpus Christi by various companies, both large and small.



Shirley Robinson, mother of his children, and his six children, survive Roy. His children are Rogenna Robinson, Roy Robinson, Jr, Rana Robinson-Perry, Renita Robinson-Jones, Rhonda Robinson and Richard Robinson. Also, Roy's loving, dependable and steadfast siblings survive him: Ernestine Robinson, Joe Wila Robinson and the most patient Margaret L. Robinson. And finally and equally important, a huge amount of amazing, loving and kind grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews survive Roy to continue to share his life.



Roy is preceded in death by his loving mother Margaret J. Robinson, father Lorand Robinson, Uncles Herman Smith and John Smith, his Aunts Gracie Smith, Winnie Smith and Annie B. Norman.



In the 50's and 60s's, Roy played semi professional baseball with the Edinburg Generals, one of the Negro baseball leagues formed by cities in the Rio Grande Valley. Roy and his team traveled frequently and extensively into Mexico to play other leagues and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His love of baseball never waned and he watched all the games weekly every baseball season.



Roy was known in public and private for his colorful language, wisecracks, jokes and jovial personality which earned him his favorite, long time nickname of "El Diablo". Later, he took on a second and equally amusing nickname of "Cucuy" which he used for many years on the license plate of his much loved four door maroon Buick. Roy was the type of character whose presence filled a room and always left you feeling some type of emotion. Roy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends listening to music, doing his James Brown dance and generally hanging out. He had extensive Motown, R & B record collection and loved fishing or barbecuing on the weekends.



A public wake will be held on Friday, June 14th at Trinity Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 from 6pm-9pm and private service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at Trinity Funeral from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with burial following immediately at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary