Ruben Acevedo
1957 - 2020
Harlingen - Ruben Acevedo, 63, of Harlingen, TX went to be with the Lord July 11, 2020. He was born June 15, 1957.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Acevedo, and mother, Julia Acevedo.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Maria Ruth Acevedo; children, Nylah Sblendorio, Ruben Acevedo Jr (Oralia Acevedo), Ester Acevedo (Juan Carlos Salazar), Ezekiel Acevedo (Blanca Alvarez), Amanda Vargas (Mauricio Bocanegra), Joshua Vargas, Jessica Acevedo (Gilbert Espinoza), Yessenia Acevedo; 28 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Ruben was the proud owner of his construction company M.C. Remodelers. He was a wonderful, humble man, a devoted husband, great father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed. God called upon his angel and now he is watching over us. This is not a goodbye it's a see you later.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel with Pastor Alberto Lopez officiating.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
15
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
