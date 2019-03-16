San Benito - Ruben Garcia Cantu, 68, passed away on March 15, 2019. A native of San Benito, TX, Ruben was born to Santiago Cantu, Sr. and Humbelina Trevino Cantu on May 9, 1950.



He was a proud graduate of San Benito High School, Class of 1970 and was a life-long, die-hard Greyhounds fan. Ruben grew up on the Cantu Farm in San Benito. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps.



Ruben enjoyed fishing, gardening, football, and NASCAR. He loved his wife, Rosa, his children, and his grandchildren.



His parents, sister, Mary Alice Cantu; and, brother, Guillermo Cantu preceded Ruben in death.



Left to treasure Ruben's memory is his wife, Rosa Cantu; children, Ruben Cantu, Jr., Allen (Aiza) Cantu, Karla G. Cantu, Jennifer (Nazario) Mendoza; grandchildren, Bryan Cardenas, Dakota Cantu, Nickalas Mendoza, Andrea Rose Mendoza, and William Cantu.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Allen Cantu, Ruben Cantu, Jr., James Flores, Nazario Mendoza, Agapito Serrato, III, and Israel Garcia.



Ruben's family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Following the mass, Ruben will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 16, 2019