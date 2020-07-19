Harlingen - Ruben Hurtado, 66, of Harlingen, passed away on July 6, 2020.Ruben "Bartender" was born on January 7, 1954. He graduated from Harlingen High School and went on to receive his license as an insurance adjuster.He worked for and then acquired, Key Service Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cookouts and spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and was always respectful to everyone no matter their status in life. He will always be remembered by the smile on his face and welcoming demeanor.Ruben is survived by his daughter Patricia Renee Hurtado and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by Micaela C. Hurtado and Felix Mauro Hurtado, Sr.The family will have private services at a later date.