Abilene - Mr. Ruben Valdez Sr. passed away in Abilene Texas on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a long-time resident of Abilene, Texas. Ruben is predeceased by his father, Juan De Dios Valdez and his brother Juan Manuel Hernandez Sr.
Ruben is survived by his life-long companion, friend and common-law wife, Amelia Molina. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ruben Valdez Jr. and daughter Herminia Valdez, as well as by his mother Eloisa Garcia, his brothers, Jesus Valdez and Pedro Valdez and sister Dr. Adela S. Valdez and two grandchildren, Emanuel Valdez and Elizabeth Valdez.
Ruben was born to Juan and Eloisa Garcia (Valdez) on November 26, 1956 in Harlingen, TX. He grew up as the youngest of five and attended Harlingen High School. He also attended Texas State Technical College for Auto mechanics, but decided on pursuing a career in the construction field. He made the move to relocate to Abilene Tx, and that's where he has lived for over 25 years.
He was an avid fisherman, loved 70s rock n roll music, he barbequed almost every day, and his dream car was a 70s Dodge Super Bee. Ruben retired in 2010 but continued his career in the construction field in a small capacity. He was noted to have a "cool demeanor" and for most of his life wore long hair. A lock of his long white silvery hair was given to his mother, Eloisa Garcia as a loving remembrance of Ruben.
A rosary, cremation memorial service and celebration of his life will take place at Rudy Garza Funeral home in Harlingen, Texas on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 between the hours of 2:00-4:30 pm. This will be followed by a Remembrance Mass at 5:00-6:00 PM in St. Anthony's Catholic Church 1015 E. Van Buren Ave Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2020