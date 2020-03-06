Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
1015 E. Van Buren Ave.
Harlingen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Valdez Sr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Valdez Sr. Obituary
Abilene - Mr. Ruben Valdez Sr. passed away in Abilene Texas on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a long-time resident of Abilene, Texas. Ruben is predeceased by his father, Juan De Dios Valdez and his brother Juan Manuel Hernandez Sr.

Ruben is survived by his life-long companion, friend and common-law wife, Amelia Molina. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ruben Valdez Jr. and daughter Herminia Valdez, as well as by his mother Eloisa Garcia, his brothers, Jesus Valdez and Pedro Valdez and sister Dr. Adela S. Valdez and two grandchildren, Emanuel Valdez and Elizabeth Valdez.

Ruben was born to Juan and Eloisa Garcia (Valdez) on November 26, 1956 in Harlingen, TX. He grew up as the youngest of five and attended Harlingen High School. He also attended Texas State Technical College for Auto mechanics, but decided on pursuing a career in the construction field. He made the move to relocate to Abilene Tx, and that's where he has lived for over 25 years.

He was an avid fisherman, loved 70s rock n roll music, he barbequed almost every day, and his dream car was a 70s Dodge Super Bee. Ruben retired in 2010 but continued his career in the construction field in a small capacity. He was noted to have a "cool demeanor" and for most of his life wore long hair. A lock of his long white silvery hair was given to his mother, Eloisa Garcia as a loving remembrance of Ruben.

A rosary, cremation memorial service and celebration of his life will take place at Rudy Garza Funeral home in Harlingen, Texas on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 between the hours of 2:00-4:30 pm. This will be followed by a Remembrance Mass at 5:00-6:00 PM in St. Anthony's Catholic Church 1015 E. Van Buren Ave Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -