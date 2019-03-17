|
Harlingen - Ruben Ybarra Jr. 30, of Harlingen, entered into rest on March 15, 2019. He was born September 9, 1988 in Harlingen to Ruben Ybarra Sr. and Janie Romero. He is preceded in death by his father.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory four children, Ruben Izaiah, Tiffany Leeann, Isreal Andres, and Jeremiah Ybarra. He also leaves behind his mother Janie Romero; the mother of his children, Amanda Salceda; two brothers, Adrian J. Romero and Rudy Ybarra; sister, Roxanne Ybarra; aunt, Patty Colunga and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held today with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Chapel of Angels and burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 17, 2019