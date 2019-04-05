|
|
Harlingen - A service honoring Ruby will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2016 with visitation before the services beginning at 8:00 AM. It is her request that there be no tears, and no sad farewells. Rejoice! For that goal for which she has striven has been reached. Her final request is that all her friends and loved ones prepare to meet her again in heaven.
Those desiring to do so may make memorial donations to Lighthouse Assembly of God, c/o Prayer Garden, P.O. Box 1408, Port Isabel, TX 78578.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 5, 2019