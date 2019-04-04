|
San Benito - Salvador Bernal 78 of San Benito passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Ciudad Victoria Tamp. Mexico to Manuel and Florencia Mascorro Bernal.
Salvador was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. A retired Machinist after 55 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, magic and building & breaking things.
Salvador was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Garcia Bernal & Florencia Lopez Mascorro; sister Concepcion Gallegos, brothers: Alfredo Bernal and Bernardo Bernal
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Cruz Bernal, children: Salvador (Ana) Bernal, Jr., Jesus (Alma) Bernal, Elizabeth (Jerardo) Martinez, Antonio Bernal, and Jorge (Elizabeth) Bernal: 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild
Visitation will start at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church located at 1300 Combes St. in San Benito. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 5,2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers are Jose Roman Bernal, Isaac Bernal, Daniel Bernal, Andrew Bernal, Alberto Cruz, Gabriel Martinez and Jerardo Martinez.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Bus. 77, San Benito. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2019