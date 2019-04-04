Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvador Bernal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvador Bernal


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Salvador Bernal Obituary
San Benito - Salvador Bernal 78 of San Benito passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Ciudad Victoria Tamp. Mexico to Manuel and Florencia Mascorro Bernal.

Salvador was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. A retired Machinist after 55 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, magic and building & breaking things.

Salvador was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Garcia Bernal & Florencia Lopez Mascorro; sister Concepcion Gallegos, brothers: Alfredo Bernal and Bernardo Bernal

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Cruz Bernal, children: Salvador (Ana) Bernal, Jr., Jesus (Alma) Bernal, Elizabeth (Jerardo) Martinez, Antonio Bernal, and Jorge (Elizabeth) Bernal: 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild

Visitation will start at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church located at 1300 Combes St. in San Benito. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 5,2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honor to serve as pallbearers are Jose Roman Bernal, Isaac Bernal, Daniel Bernal, Andrew Bernal, Alberto Cruz, Gabriel Martinez and Jerardo Martinez.

Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Bus. 77, San Benito. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
San Benito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of San Benito Funeral Home
Download Now