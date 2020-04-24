|
|
Harlingen, TX - Salvador O. Garcia, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. A native of Bay City, Texas, he had lived in San Benito most of his life. He moved to Harlingen in 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Elisa Garcia, ten children, Elizabeth Reyes (Raul), Salvador Garcia Jr. (Maria), Saul Garcia (Olivia), Sergio Garcia, Samuel Garcia, Ernestina Stock (Bobby), Elisa Vera (Manuel), Sonny Garcia (Elizabeth), Elma Guillen (Enrique) and Silvino Garcia (Pamela), 51 grandchildren, 75 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Thursday April 23, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Graveside Service will be held Friday April 24, 2020, 10:00 am at San Benito City Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2020