San Benito - Sam Penn Boswell of San Benito, Texas passed from this life on April 18, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born March 21, 1931, in Quincy, Illinois to Leon Tolliver and Arlene Penn Boswell. His family moved to San Benito, Texas in 1937 where he was valedictorian of his high school class in 1948. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1952. After serving in the U.S. Navy for 3 years, he returned home and joined his father and brother at the Boswell Ford automobile dealership. He met Carolyn Hollingsworth on a blind date and married her a year later in 1957.



Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather - full of life, never meeting a stranger and had a beautiful singing and speaking bass voice you could never forget. He loved his family, music and traveling. He directed the choir at First Christian Church in San Benito for over 50 years and was an active Rotarian for over 40 years. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leon Tolliver Boswell, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 63 years, 3 children - Holly Boswell Croley and husband Jim Croley of Richardson, TX, Sam Penn Boswell, Jr. and wife Isabel of San Benito, and Wendy Boswell Evans and husband Mike Evans of Dallas, TX, grandchildren Charles Croley of Denver, CO, Carolyn Croley of Dallas, Sam Penn Boswell III, Maria Boswell and Sarah Boswell of San Benito, Grace Evans of Chicago, Il, and Jackson Evans of Dallas, TX, niece Tootie Madden of San Benito, and nephews Willie Boswell and wife Diana of Houston, TX and Chris Boswell and wife Nita of Harlingen.



A celebration of his life will be held on May 13, at 11:00 at the First Christian Church in San Benito, TX, 400 N. Reagan. Visitation will also be held Sunday, May 12 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .



The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Valley View for their love and support over the last 5 years.



You are invited to sign the guestbook or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary