Harlingen - Samuel Rodriguez 71, of Harlingen entered into rest August 15, 2020. He was born May 29, 1949 in Mexico to Francisco and Demetria Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his parents.Samuel is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Gloria Rodriguez; 4 children, Gloria R. Vasquez, Samuel Rodriguez, Jr., Gizela R. Elizondo, Francisco R. Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; 1 brother, Gilberto Rodriguez and 5 sisters, Lidia Resendez, Deborah Arriaga, Raquel Crispin, Ofelia Ortiz and Maricela Torres.Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas at 11:00 AM.