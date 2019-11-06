|
San Benito - Samuel Z. Flores 71, of San Benito entered into rest November 3, 2019. He was born in San Benito to Jose and Trinidad Flores. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Enrique Flores and sister, Antonia Yzaguirre.
Samuel leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Monika Flores Hand (David), Samuel Flores, Jr. (Michelle Farina), Esmeralda Flores (Fred Montes) and 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 7 siblings; Felicitas Balli, Ismael Flores, Luis Flores, Josefina Garza, Lupita Turner, Juana "Janie" Flores and Ernestina Flores.
Samuel proudly served his country in US Army and served in Vietnam.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Las Rucias and burial will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 6, 2019