1/1
San Juanita "Janie" Schmidt
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share San's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - San Juanita "Janie" Schmidt was called home by the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in Harlingen on November 23, 1950 to Guadalupe and Santos Castillo whom have predeceased her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Thomas Schmidt; sons, Christian Thomas (Jada) Schmidt and Michael Shane (Cherie) Schmidt; grandsons, Ayden Ryan Schmidt and Reign Christian Thomas; sister, Gloria (Encarnacion) Solis; brother, Ricky (Virginia) Castillo; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020. A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Christian Thomas Schmidt, Michael Shane Schmidt, Ricky Castillo, Ricky Castillo, Jr., Pablo Garcia, and Lupe Trevino.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved