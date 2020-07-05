Harlingen - San Juanita "Janie" Schmidt was called home by the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in Harlingen on November 23, 1950 to Guadalupe and Santos Castillo whom have predeceased her.She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Thomas Schmidt; sons, Christian Thomas (Jada) Schmidt and Michael Shane (Cherie) Schmidt; grandsons, Ayden Ryan Schmidt and Reign Christian Thomas; sister, Gloria (Encarnacion) Solis; brother, Ricky (Virginia) Castillo; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020. A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Christian Thomas Schmidt, Michael Shane Schmidt, Ricky Castillo, Ricky Castillo, Jr., Pablo Garcia, and Lupe Trevino.